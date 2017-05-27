ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England SWAT – Can the hosts break the jinx

Eoin Morgan’s performance in the middle order will be crucial for England at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan’s performance in the middle order will be crucial for England at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Reuters)

England is the hosts for the second consecutive edition of the Champions Trophy. The Three Lions have been a part of every Champions Trophy so far bu have never been able to lay their hands on the trophy. In fact no host nation has been an outright winner so far. So whether they can break the jinx this time remains to be seen. However, going by their recent form they might go the extra distance this time. At home, England has lost only one match (against Pakistan) out of their last nine ODIs and have been in terrific form. Even Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently said that he hardly found any weaknesses in the hosts.

Strength

The batting unit comprising of Alex Hales, Joe Root along with the all-around skills of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali makes England look like a strong squad. Already in the first match of the ongoing series against South African series they have shown they can pile up scores of more than 320. In home conditions, the English seam attack of David Willey, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett will be the ones to watch out for as they are capable of defending such high scores. If they get going then England will certainly go deep into the tournament.

Weakness

The one area of weakness that the strong English batting unit has is that it can be susceptible to quality spin bowling. Added to that is also the weak spin bowling attack that they have. Apart from Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, there is no genuine wicket taking spinner in the squad. Adil Rashid is also known for giving away runs and has a modest average of 33. 48

X Factor

After having a phenomenal IPL Ben Stokes will be a key component on the English side and he will surely be the biggest asset.Apart from his bowling and batting, he is a brilliant fielder as well. On his day he can single-handedly win matches as seen in the IPL and hence skipper Eoin Morgan will be banking on him to provide the cutting edge.

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Match Schedule:

June 1: England vs Bangladesh

June 6: England vs New Zealand

June 10: England vs Australia

