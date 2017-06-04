ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England call up Steven Finn as replacement for Chris Woakes

Steven Finn was one of the most significant names to be left out of the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: File) Steven Finn was one of the most significant names to be left out of the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: File)

Steven Finn has been called up to the England squad as replacement for Chris Woakes.

Woakes was ruled out of the rest of the tournament when he suffered a side strain during England’s tournament opener against Bangladesh. He had managed to bowl only two overs before being forced off the field.

Finn is expected to be direct replacement for Woakes in the starting XI when England play New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday. Finn was a significant ommision from the England squad for the Champions Trophy and had played in their final ODI against South Africa before the start of the tournament.

England’s other options in the pace bowling department are Jake Ball and David Willey. Both have struggled to remain as economic or effective as Woakes. Whether Ben Stokes will be able to bowl his quota of 10 overs is also doubtful.

England captain Eoin Morgan had stated that Woakes’ injury was a big concern for England. The fast-bowling all-rounder has grown into an integral part of the England pace battery. After Woakes hobbled off the field, Bangladesh made a competitive total of 305. But England made light work of the target and chased it down with nearly three overs and eight wickets to spare. Joe Root led the way for the hosts, scoring an imperious 133 while Alex Hales made 95.

