ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England are predictable, says Australia captain Steve Smith

Australian captain Steve Smith said that he would be looking to take advantage of England’s predictability when they two sides play each pother in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Australia need to win the match to be assured of a place in the knock-outs while England are already through.

“I’d say they’re quite predictable with the way they play,” Smith said, “They don’t like to change a lot so from our aspect we know that and that’s something we can play on. Obviously they’ve got some dangerous batters in their line-up who can score big runs and quick runs as well.”

Smith said that there are a few aspects of England’s game that the team is familiar with in addition to the know how players have got from playing with or against England players in the Indian Premier League.

“Just their plans, the way they structure their innings and the way their bowlers are used and what the bowlers do (can be predictable),” said Smith, “The bowlers have a set of skills that we know quite well and we know what they are going to do. So you’re halfway through the battle, if that makes sense. It’s been 18 months (since we last played them), but we’ve played a lot against each other. Whether it’s in the IPL, or with each other, so we know each other’s game pretty well.

But Smith also conceded that England are a dangerous proposition to face in current circumstances. “I think they’ve played some good cricket, particularly here in England. They know these conditions well, they are a dangerous side and are playing well at the moment,” said Smith.

Australia are yet to play a full match with both their previous matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh being washed out. It now means that they need to defeat England to guarantee themselves a place in the knockouts of the tournament. England, on the other hand, have had comfortable wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh because of which they are already through to the next stage.

