ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dinesh Karthik takes a stunner, watch video

It is not often that you get to watch an Indian wicket-keeper pull off a flying mid-air catch. But in the seventh over of the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, Dinesh Karthik stuck out his one hand to pull off a sensational catch to dismiss of the bowling of

Bhuvnshwar Kumar was the bowler who got the ball to swing away from Mahmudullah and induced the edge. The ball was flying between Karthik and the first slip but the wicketkeeper flung himself to his right and plucked the ball to complete a stunning catch. With some gap between him and the fielder at second slip, there was some gap and without Karthik’s heroics, the ball would have quite easily gone off to. The crowd absolutely loved his feat.

Dinesh Karthik made it look easy 🙌 🎥 WATCH: http://t.co/1dC7hjp4g6 pic.twitter.com/hfFjpwRRRg — ICC (@ICC) 30 May 2017

For someone who has always remained in the shadows of his fellow superstars, this catch against Bangladesh was the perfect answer to silence those who questioned his ability with the gloves.

Karthik is one of the best wicketkeepers in the country right now and he’s doing a great job in the limited opportunities that he is getting. His wonderful glovework behind the stumps along with a knock of 94 has just added more prowess to his skills.

Recently Dinesh Karthik on Sunday completed 100 dismissals in the Indian Premier League.

