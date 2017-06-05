ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Diligence key in light of attack, says Australia captain Steve Smith

Steve Smith confirmed that the team was asked not to leave the team hotel on Saturday. (Source: AP) Steve Smith confirmed that the team was asked not to leave the team hotel on Saturday. (Source: AP)

The attack at London Bridge on Saturday night has shook the cricketing world with questions being raised over the security of teams participating in the ICC Champions Trophy. Steve Smith has advised his teammates to be extra attentive in the wake of the attack, where a white van plowed into pedestrians and at least seven people were killed and 48 were injured.

Australia started their ICC Champions Trophy campaign with a win over Sri Lanka in the warm-up while their matches against Pakistan (warm-up) and New Zealand, group game, were abandoned due to rain. Smith-led side are due to play Bangladesh on Monday at The Oval, Australia had earlier cancelled their tour to Bangladesh in 2015 citing security concerns.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement confirming an enhanced security measures would be taken to keep the ongoing tournament on track.

“You never want to see that happening around the world — particularly when we’re so close to the events that happened last night,” Smith told an eve of match press conference. We’ve been briefed by our security team this morning, and they are comfortable with where security is at. For us, it’s about just being diligent with everything that we do and continuing the tournament as usual.”

Smith confirmed that the team was asked not to leave the team hotel on Saturday. That measure was put in place for the other teams in the competition as well.

“Guys were a little bit concerned at the time, and didn’t really know what to do. So Frank, our security guy, just made sure we remained in the hotel and stayed nice and safe. I think everyone was on the phone letting their loved ones back home know that everyone was okay with everyone involved (in) our team,” Smith concluded.

