ICC Champions Trophy 2017: David Warner thanks parents for support during tournament

David Warner express love for parents on social media. (Source: AP) David Warner express love for parents on social media. (Source: AP)

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most active cricketers on social media. He is regularly seen uploading pictures with daughters and wife but this time the left-handed batsman came up with something sweeter.

Warner expressed love for parents and came up with a sweet message on social media. The aggressive left-hander uploaded a picture that said, “Awesome to be able to have my mum and dad travel with us to the U.K, just repaying the favour for those hard working days they put in to give me the life I have today. Truly am grateful for these two bringing me into this world. Big H loved the bar at the back of the plane but my mother @warnerlorraine a nervous wreck. #family #blessed #thankyou.”

The Aussie side bowed out of the on-going ICC Champions Trophy 2017 tournament after losing to England in their last Group A match. The Steve Smith-led side required to win this particular game as their first two encounters against New Zealand and Bangladesh were washed away due to rain. Warner didn’t really have a great run in Champions Trophy. He scored 18 against New Zealand, 40* against Bangladesh while 21 against England.

Batting first against England, Australia scored 277/9 in allotted 50 overs. Travis Head top-scored with an unbeaten 71 while Aaron Finch and skipper Steve Smith smashed 68 and 56 respectively. For England, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid scalped 4 wickets apiece.

England rode on Ben Stokes unbeaten 102* to go over the line in a rain-curtailed match. The hosts grabbed the win by 40 runs (D/L Method). Eoin Morgan’s men will now lock horns with Pakistan in first semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd