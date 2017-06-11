ICC Champions Trophy 2017: David Miller- Faf du Plessis involved in mix-up, watch video

David Miller and Faf du Plessis were involved in a two-run partnership. (Source: AP) David Miller and Faf du Plessis were involved in a two-run partnership. (Source: AP)

In their quest of defending the ICC Champions Trophy title, which they won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2013, team India face South Africa in a virtual quarterfinal match. After losing to Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Virat Kohli & Co. took the field with a do-or-die attitude. The Indian skipper did his homework pretty well as he brought in the experienced R Ashwin in the place of Umesh Yadav.

After 29 overs and with David Miller and Faf du Plessis in the middle, South Africa had reached 142/3. Captain Kohli tossed up the ball to Ashwin, who had already dismissed Hashim Amla. With runs not coming easily and wickets falling at regular intervals, the South African batsmen were feeling the heat.

Ashwin started with a quicker delivery to which Du Plessis played it down to the third man after getting an outside edge. There was Yes-No! between the two batsmen which eventually led to Miller making his way back to the dug-out.

However, the Indian skipper missed the throw at the batman’s end. Fortunately, Kedar Jadhav collected it and dislodged the bails to end the absolute mess.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers did a fabulous job as they restricted the South African batsmen from scoring easy runs and put India in the driver’s seat.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd