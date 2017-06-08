ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Danushka Gunathilaka to replace injured Chamara Kapugedera for Sri Lanka

Chamara Kapugedara got ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a right knee injury. (Source: AP) Chamara Kapugedara got ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a right knee injury. (Source: AP)

After Chamara Kapugedera got ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a right knee injury, the Sri Lanka board announced Danushka Gunathilaka as his replacement.

A board release said that Kapugedara has endured a meniscal tear in his right knee after he landed awkwardly during a fielding drill. They further said that experts have suggested a supervised convalescense of two weeks.

“Kapugedara [had] a heavy pounding on the right knee when he landed on it awkwardly during a fielding drill this morning, and radiographic investigation has revealed a meniscal tear coupled with an acute tendon injury. Tournament and SLC Medical experts have recommended a supervised convalescence of two weeks, followed by a review of the injury,” said the board release.

Gunathilaka is most likely to play for his team in the next match in England against India on Thursday. He however is expected to take the place of Upul Tharanga at the top of the batting order. Injured Kapugedera’s position in the middle order is most likely to go to Angelo Mathews, who has not played an ODI since August last year.

The 30-year-old Kapugedera was dismissed on the first ball in their Champions Trophy opener match against South Africa, who ended up winning by 96 runs. The winners rode on Hashim Amla’s 25th ODI ton and Imran Tahir’s 4/27 to thrash Sri Lanka by 96 runs.

