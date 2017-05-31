ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Can’t wait for June 4, says an excited Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag showed his excitement about India-Pakistan match scheduled to take place on Sunday. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag showed his excitement about India-Pakistan match scheduled to take place on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag showed his excitement about the India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Sehwag took to social media and tweeted, “Retweet if you can’t wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter.

Retweet if you can’t wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter.#IndvPak pic.twitter.com/eS4F7WZksU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 31 May 2017

Sehwag was previously part of the Indian squad that shared the trophy with Sri Lanka back in 20022 after bot the finals were washed away due to rain. The Indian side were then playing under Sourav Ganguly while Sehwag was one of the most important players in that line up.

India are scheduled to start their campaign from June 4 against arch rivals Pakistan and they will play under new Indian captain Virat Kohli. India though have been shown glimpse of excellence in both their warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.

Virat Kohli’s troops grabbed a win by 45 runs (D/L method) against the Kiwis while thumped Bangladesh by 240 runs. They are placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa and they will later lock horns with Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 8 and June 11 respectively.

India are going into the tournament as the defending champions as they lifted the trophy in 2013 edition after beating England in the final by 5 runs.

