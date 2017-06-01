ICC Champions trophy 2017: Can’t wait for big match against Pakistan, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored a half century against Bangladesh in second warm-up match. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan scored a half century against Bangladesh in second warm-up match. (Source: Instagram)

Indian opener Shikar Dhawan expressed his excitement about the India-Pakistan match. The left-handed batsman took to social media media and uploaded a picture that was captioned, “Eyes all set on d ball..cant wait for d big match on 4th..😊👍🏼💪🏼🙏🏼.”

India will play their first match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India are coming into this game with a couple of wins in the warm-up matches.

The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method) while thumped Bangladesh by 240 runs. Dhawan scored 40 in the first game while went on to compile 60 in the second.

India showed some brutal performance with the bat against Banglaldesh when they went on to put on 324/7 in 20 overs. While Dhawan smashed 60 off 67, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik retired on an unbeaten 94 in the process. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also showed his ability with the bat as the right-hander smashed an unbeaten 80 off 54.

In reply, Bangladesh began the chase in the most dismal fashion and were reduced to 22/6 in 8th over. Mehedi Hasan Miraz scored the highest individual score of 24 runs before Bangladesh were bundled out for 84.

India will go in the tournament as the defending champions as they won the last edition in the 2013 after defeating hosts England by 5 runs in the finals.

Virat Kohli’s troops are placed in group B alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa. They will take on Sri Lanka on June 8 while they meet South Africa on June 11.

Here is the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

June 01, Thursday England vs Bangladesh, 1st Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 02, Friday Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 03, Saturday Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 04, Sunday India vs Pakistan, 4th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 05, Monday Australia vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 06, Tuesday England vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 07, Wednesday Pakistan vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 08, Thursday India vs Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 09, Friday New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 10, Saturday England vs Australia, 10th Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 11, Sunday India vs South Africa, 11th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 12, Monday Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 12th Match, Group B

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 14, Wednesday TBDvs TBD, 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 15, Thursday TBD vs TBD, 2nd Semi-Final (A2 v B1)

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 18, Sunday TBD vs TBD, Final

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

