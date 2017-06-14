ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Can Bangladesh spring a surprise in the semis?

Since the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh has enjoyed a fruitful spell in international cricket. Since the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh has enjoyed a fruitful spell in international cricket.

Since the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh cricket team has enjoyed a steady rise in world cricket and has witnessed a steady stream of success by beating some of the top cricketing sides. But most of them have been at home leading to the tag of -Tigers at home. However, in the Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand they have managed to achieve another feat which has till now eluded them – qualifying for the first major semi-final in an ICC event.

Possibly this is the biggest milestone that the Bangla tigers have achieved since they started playing ODI cricket in 1986.

However, their record since then was far from encouraging. In the period between 1999 to 2004, they lost as many as 71 out of their 72 matches. However, post that -period they started proving their credentials as they defeated Australia at Cardiff in 2005 and then dumped India out of the 2007 World Cup.

Ten years later in 2017 – Bangladesh are now in the semi-finals where they once again face the same team that they dumped out in 2007. Will they make a repeat of the same? That is a matter of conjecture but on their day Bangladesh is known to be giant killers. Against India, they have had some remarkable success where they have caused a massive upset. In 2004 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka – they caused a huge upset. While the 2007 encounter at the Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad will be etched in the memory of many.

Coming into the Champions Trophy they have had six straight ODI series wins at home. This propelled to them a rank of number 6 in world cricket. Last October Bangladesh also beat England which was also their first win against a Test nation other than Zimbabwe. They also won a test in Sri Lanka. Hence, form and self-belief is something that this side has in abundance. However, what they might lack is the temperament of playing in such a high-pressure encounter.

But the calming presence of Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan will be a big bonus. Added to that is the youthful exuberance of Mustafizur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim. Tamim Iqbal is another important player whose success at the top of the order will provide the much-needed impetus to the batting. Hence, in the semi-finals, if these players click then we may well witness a new chapter in cricketing history.

