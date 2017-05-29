ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bruce Oxenford continues to keep it safe, spotted with his trademark protective gear

Bruce Oxenford with his protective gear. Bruce Oxenford with his protective gear.

Umpire Bruce Oxenford once again came out with his protective gear when he officiated the warm-up match between India and New Zealand. This was not the first time when used the gear. He had previously worn this equipment during an Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore in April.

Bruce did use it in a World T20 warm-up match between Australia and West Indies.

Oxenford was officiating the India-New Zealand encounter that Virat Kohli’s side won by 45 runs after D/L method came into play.

Earlier, after winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first and didn’t really start the proceedings well as they lost opener Martin Guptill early in the innings. Wickets kept on tumbling for the Blackcaps at regular interval and they were left tottering at 86/4.

Wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi showed some resistance as he notched up a score of 66 during New Zealand’s innings while Jimmy Neesham remained unbeaten at 46. The Kane Williamson-led side was bundled out for 189 in 39.4 overs.

India during the chase lost Ajinkya Rahane early but Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli provided them with the resistance. Dhawan scored 40 runs during the course while Kohli notched up a half century before the match was ended.

