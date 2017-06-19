ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hasan Ali bags golden ball after picking up 13 wickets

Hasan Ali has been an important element in Pakistan’s team during the ICC Champions Trophy. Hasan Ali has been an important element in Pakistan’s team during the ICC Champions Trophy.

After finishing the tournament with 13 wickets Pakistan’s Hasan Ali was rewarded with the golden ball. Ali had an exceptional outing with the ball where he picked his wickets at an average of 14.69 and an economy-rate of 4.29 and deservedly bagged the reward. It was primarily due to his performances in the middle overs that Pakistan reached so far in the tournament.

Even before the Champions Trophy, Ali was a consistent performer but it was in this tournament that he had come of age as he has kept on chipping with wickets even while bowling in the middle overs. His brilliant off-cutters along with the deceptive in-swingers helped him outfox the batsman time and again. What he also managed to do was clock speeds of above 135kmph consistently and this is why he achieved so much success as batsmen found it difficult to gauge the deliveries. What he also has up his arsenal were some highly deceptive slower deliveries which added to his success.

After picking up three wickets in the semi-final against England, Ali was once more at this best against India in the all-important finals where he picked up three wickets for just 19 runs. In his spell of six overs, Ali bowled with precision and pace which troubled the Indian batsmen. His most important victim was MS Dhoni who he dismissed with the short ball.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali was elected unanimously as the Player of the Tournament by a five-member panel featuring Geoff Allardice, Michael Atherton, Sourav Ganguly, Ramiz Raja and Lawrence Booth and Julian Guyer.

