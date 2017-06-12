ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I take full responsibility for AB de Villiers’ run out, says Faf du Plessis

Faf Du Plessis admitted that his call for a run was not a wise move. Faf Du Plessis admitted that his call for a run was not a wise move.

After suffering yet another defeat in an ICC tournament Proteas skipper AB de Villiers had said that his run out was an important phase in the match against India. His partner at the other end was Faf Du Plessis, who after the match, admitted that his call for a run was not a wise move.

“I take full responsibility for AB’s run-out,” du Plessis said at the media briefing. “That’s my fault. Obviously, he [de Villiers] is a big player for us and he was looking good and it was a crunch time in the game. Big mistake from my part running AB out.”

“You see, I just tried to take a one with my partner out there and it didn’t work. I wasn’t searching for runs, I wasn’t even facing. So I wouldn’t say it like that. There was a call out there, and I thought we could get through for the one.”

“I suppose, after that moment, Dave [Miller] came in and we discussed that it is extremely loud out there and difficult to hear each other so the communication between the two of us was just for the next five overs, just play it as risk-free as possible. Try and get the partnership going in, settle the partnership because the last thing you want to do is go wicket, wicket,” he said. “And then two or three balls later, obviously a miscommunication, and then Dave came down and ran. Not a great sight to see two guys standing in the crease.”

Giving credit to India for building up the pressure at the crucial stage of the match, he said, “That five overs, in a game like today, five overs like that is very, very big.”

“You either settle and get through the pressure. Or you absorb it or you don’t and we didn’t absorb those five overs. I thought India bowled well in the first 10 overs, there was an opportunity there for us to maybe put them under pressure which we didn’t do. It was a day where possibly India dominated us in all aspects and it shouldn’t happen.”

