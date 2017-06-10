ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes’ thunder sends Australia down under

Ben Stokes congratulates Jos Buttler after the win.(Source: AP) Ben Stokes congratulates Jos Buttler after the win.(Source: AP)

In the final encounter of Group A, England registered a 40 run win over Australia courtesy of DLS. This win sent Australia back home as they finished third in the group behind Bangladesh. It was yet another game where rain came into play but not before Ben Stokes slammed a brilliant hundred to take his side to a comfortable position. With this win, England topped the group with six points. Ben Stokes was the star of the show with a fabulous knock of 102 of 109 balls which featured 13 fours and two maximums. He was ably supported by skipper Eoin Morgan who played a captain’s innings (87 off 81 balls).

Earlier, England won the toss and chose to ball. Put into bat Australia began cautiously but lost David Warner in the seventh over. From thereon Aaron Finch (68) and Steve Smith (56) steadied the ship and brought up their respective half-centuries. But the English bowlers were not the ones to give up and kept pegging the Aussies back, with wickets at regular intervals. However, a quickfire 71 from Travis Head towards the end of the innings propelled Australia to 277/9. Among the England bowlers, Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 33/4.

Australia had a firm grip on the match when the opening duo of Alex Hales and Jason Roy were sent home early. At one point England was tottering at 35/3. But from thereon Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan stole the show. Both of them milked the Australian bowlers for easy singles in the beginning and then took the attack. Eoin Morgan was finally dismissed for 87, but not before he had put his side into a comfortable position. When rain came into play England were at 240/4, ahead on DLS by 40 runs.

With this win, England became the first team to win all their matches in the group stage. They head to Cardiff for the semi-finals.

