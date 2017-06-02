ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes, Tamim Iqbal involved in ugly spat during England-Bangladesh match, watch video

Tamim Iqbal and Ben Stokes indulged in an on-field verbal exchange. (Source: Reuters) Tamim Iqbal and Ben Stokes indulged in an on-field verbal exchange. (Source: Reuters)

Bangladesh might have lost the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 but the kind of batting that the side displayed was simply remarkable. Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal notched up a hundred during the course of his team’s 305 in 50 overs against England at Kennington Oval, London. While the spectators witnessed some flamboyant batting from both sides, they also got to see an on-field heated exchange of words between Iqbal and English all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes was bowling the 32nd over against Bangladesh and on the third delivery, Tamim guided the ball to the third man boundary. The right-handed bowler wasn’t really impressed with the shot and had a verbal exchange with the Bangladesh opener before the on-field umpires intervened and asked the players to carry on with the match proceedings.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This wasn’t the first time that a Bangladesh player had been involved in an on-field argument with each other. During a bilateral series between the two nations, England’s Jos Buttler and Mahmudullah were involved in a banter on the field in 2016. In this game there was another altercation at the post-match handshakes between Tamim Iqbal and Ben Stokes.

Later on Thursday, Bangladesh riding on Iqbal’s swashbuckling hundred and wicket-keeper batsman’s 79 scored 305/6 in 50 overs. Liam Plunkett emerged to be the pick of the bowlers as the fast bowler scalped four-for during the course.

In reply, England began the chase in a dismal fashion when they lost Jason Roy for 1. But a partnership of 159 runs between Alex Hales and Joe Root provided the resistance to hosts. Root remained unbeaten at 133 while Hales just missed out on a hundred by 5 runs when he was undone by Sabbir Rahman for 95.

Later skipper Eoin Morgan too chipped in with a good solid stand with Root as the left-right duo compiled an unbeaten partnership of 143 for third wicket. England won the opener by 8 wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd