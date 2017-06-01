ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes passes morning fitness test, likely to play against Bangladesh

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 1, 2017 2:23 pm
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has passed the morning fitness Test and confirmed that he can bowl in the tournament opener against Bangladesh. The right-arm bowler bowled 10 deliveries off his full run-up and felt no pain during a fitness test.
Ben has confirmed that he can bowl today. He bowled 10 deliveries off his full run-up and felt no pain during a fitness test #EngvBan #CT17
.@benstokes38 having a bowl this morning #EngvBan #CT17 pic.twitter.com/TR0DniZflo
