ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes passes morning fitness test, likely to play against Bangladesh

Ben Stokes passed the morning fitness test. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes passed the morning fitness test. (Source: Reuters)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has passed the morning fitness Test and confirmed that he can bowl in the tournament opener against Bangladesh. The right-arm bowler bowled 10 deliveries off his full run-up and felt no pain during a fitness test.

Ben has confirmed that he can bowl today. He bowled 10 deliveries off his full run-up and felt no pain during a fitness test #EngvBan #CT17 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 1 June 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd