ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes passes morning fitness test, likely to play against Bangladesh

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 1, 2017 2:23 pm
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ben Stokes, Ben Stokes fitness, Ben Stokes bowling, Ben Stokes injury, sports news, Cricket, Indian Express Ben Stokes passed the morning fitness test. (Source: Reuters)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has passed the morning fitness Test and confirmed that he can bowl in the tournament opener against Bangladesh. The right-arm bowler bowled 10 deliveries off his full run-up and felt no pain during a fitness test.

