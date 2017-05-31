ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Before opener England players sweat it out in nets; watch video

England will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) England will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

England begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on Thursday against Bangladesh in London. Batting mainstay Joe Root alongside Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid were spotted sweating it out in the nets ahead of their tournament opener. The hosts are coming into the game with a 2-1 win in their 3-match series against South Africa and would be looking to continue the momentum.

The home side were the finalists in the last edition that took place in 2013 but lost to India by 5 runs. In this competition, the Eoin Morgan-led side is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand.

Morgan’s men will next play New Zealand on June 6 while will lock horns with Australia on June 10.

On the other side, Mashrafe Mortaza’s troops will take on Australia on June 5 and New Zealand on June 9 respectively. Bangladesh faced a thumping defeat at the hands of defending champions India in the warm-up match when they were bundled out for 84 runs while chasing 325.

Here is the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

June 01, Thursday England vs Bangladesh, 1st Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 02, Friday Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 03, Saturday Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London, 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 04, Sunday India vs Pakistan, 4th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 05, Monday Australia vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group A

Kennington Oval, London 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 06, Tuesday England vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 07, Wednesday Pakistan vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B

Edgbaston, Birmingham 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/01:30 PM LOCAL)

June 08, Thursday India vs Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 09, Friday New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 10, Saturday England vs Australia, 10th Match, Group A

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 11, Sunday India vs South Africa, 11th Match, Group B

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 12, Monday Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 12th Match, Group B

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 14, Wednesday TBDvs TBD, 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 15, Thursday TBD vs TBD, 2nd Semi-Final (A2 v B1)

Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

June 18, Sunday TBD vs TBD, Final

Kennington Oval, London 3:00 PM IST (09:30 AM GMT/10:30 AM LOCAL)

