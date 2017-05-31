ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bat sensors, drones to enhance viewers experience

Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will be using the newly invented bat sensor during their match against Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will be using the newly invented bat sensor during their match against Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

With the Champions Trophy 2017 slated to begin from June 1 with the hosts England taking on Bangladesh in the tournament opener, ICC and the Intel technologies have come together and have developed a sensor which will be placed on top of the bat handle, to provide precise data about a player’s bat speed and angle of the back-lift.

Along with the bat sensor, Intel has designed a Falcon 8 Drone, which will be equipped with HD and infrared cameras for advanced pitch analysis ahead of the matches.

Former England skipper Naseer Hussain heaped praise for the invention and said that the batsmen like Jason Roy, who struggling with their current form with the bat, might gain from the new system.

“Take Jason Roy, struggling a little bit at the moment. Say this technology had been in place for two or three years, he could have a net tomorrow, play normally, and then take the data from two years ago and say ‘Is everything I’m doing with my bat exactly the same as it was?’ and if you know it was, you know that’s not the issue,” Nasser said.

Ahead of their match against the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh side, it was confirmed that Alex Hales, all-rounder Ben Stokes and Roy will be among the players to use the newly invented technology. ICC CEO David Richardson believes the innovation Intel is bringing in will transform viewers experience.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Intel as our ‘Official Innovation Partner’ of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The innovations Intel is bringing to the game promise to transform how cricket is experienced and enjoyed around the world, and we look forward to partnering with Intel in this effort. That’s all about offering the fans premium content and embracing technology.” Richardson added in a statement.

Sandra Lopez, the Vice-President of the Intel Sports Group, said that “Our goal is to lead the way forward into the digitisation and personalisation of sports, transforming the way fans and athletes experience sports.”

Meanwhile, the images caught by the drone will be offering rich visual data which will be used to generate pitch reports. It will also allow the fans to experience what it actually feels like to face the world’s best bowlers.

