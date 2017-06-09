ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh won’t be focusing solely on Kane Williamson, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza said that the team have a plan for Kane Williamson. (Source: Reuters) Mashrafe Mortaza said that the team have a plan for Kane Williamson. (Source: Reuters)

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said that his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson is in “unbelievable” form but that Bangladesh won’t be focusing solely on him. “He is in great form but we cannot focus only in on Williamson,” he said, “They have some players like (Martin) Guptill who can change the game. We have to think all of their batters as a bowling group, and obviously our batters have to think about their bowlers.”

Mortaza said that the team have a plan for Williamson. “The bowlers have a plan with the coaching staff, so we have to stick to it,” he said, about plans the team have for Williamson, “The form he’s going, it is unbelievable. But if you look on our side, I think Tamim is in great form too. It doesn’t mean that Tamim will come in and score tomorrow as well.”

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza downplayed his team’s chances against New Zealand in their upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A clash. “Everyone knows that we can’t win with our usual game,” he said in a pre-match press conference, “If we play extraordinary cricket, only then can we beat them. Before coming here, we knew it was always going to be tough. But if we create chances, we can beat any team on our day.”

Mortaza said that Bangladesh may be ready to take the attack to the opposition. “We have to think positive, for sure,” he said. “For that, if we need to pick five — normally we play with five bowlers all the time. Yes, first match, we were thinking because in the India practice match, we got out for 84, so we had to rethink a lot of things. But we can’t just go on the negative way. We have to think positive, and obviously we have to make our combination accordingly. We have to score, as well as get them all out.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd