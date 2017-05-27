ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh SWAT – The underdogs

With the likes of Mehedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Bangladesh rely heavily on their spinners to take them through. (Source: AP) With the likes of Mehedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Bangladesh rely heavily on their spinners to take them through. (Source: AP)

Making a return to this tournament after eleven years, Bangladesh will need to prove their mettle in condition away from home. The Champions Trophy 2017 will be a chance to showcase their talent to the world and prove that they are not the underdogs anymore. Recently Bangladesh also defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the last match of the tri-nation series that took place in Ireland. Courtesy of that they also rose to the sixth spot in ODI rankings. Although the Kiwis won the series, Bangladesh surely got a boost after their win in the last encounter and will be looking to forward to carry the momentum in the Champions Trophy.

Strength

Spin has always been their main strength of the Bangla Tigers. With the likes of Mehedi Hasan,Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman in the ranks once more Bangladesh will rely heavily on the spin to take them through. Added to that is the skill of Mustafizur Rahman who brings variety to the pace attack. Rahman’s ability to take wickets with the old ball has seen him emerge as a fine prospect for Bangladesh.

Weakness

On paper, Bangladesh might have an experienced batting unit. But they lack the experience of playing in conditions away from home. In the recently concluded Tri-series against Ireland and New Zealand, the seaming conditions posed a big problem for them as they failed to register big totals despite getting off to good starts. In high-pressure games, this inexperience might come into play and the batting unit of Bangladesh might succumb to pressure. Hence, they must be wary of this issue and address it as soon as possible. Possibly this is why skipper Mashrafe Mortaza claimed that the warm-up matches will be crucial for them.

X Factor

One player that Bangladesh will be relying heavily on is the best ODI all-rounder in the world, Shakib Al Hasan. His ability to bat along with his spin bowling has seen him develop as the perfect all rounder. His economy rate of 4.38 in ODI cricket remains high quality in modern day ODIs of regular 300-plus totals.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam

Match Schedule:

June 1: England vs Bangladesh

June 5: Australia vs Bangladesh

June 9: New Zealand vs Bangladesh

