ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia SWAT – The favourites

In-form David Warner possesses a great threat to opposition bowlers. (Source: Reuters) In-form David Warner possesses a great threat to opposition bowlers. (Source: Reuters)

Current World Champions and two-time Champions Trophy winners Australia will be heading into the tournament as favourites. Many pundits have predicted them to go all the way to the final. Despite their ongoing tussles off the field (dispute with Cricket Australia), they will surely have their task cut out. Apart from that, the team from down under will be looking to prove a point after a disappointing outing in the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy which was held in 2013.

Strength

Australia possesses one of the strongest batting line-ups in the world. Players like David Warner, Chris Lynn, Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell are match-winners and have the capability to plunder any bowling attack. Opener David Warner had a phenomenal IPL where he scored 641 runs. He became the second player in IPL history to post back-to-back 600-run seasons. Added to that is the four-pronged pace attack comprising of James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood which can trouble any batting order in any conditions. In seaming conditions, a bowler like Mitchell Starc can be particularly deadly.

Weakness

This Australian side under Steve Smith has almost all the bases covered and doesn’t seem to have any weakness. The bowling and the batting are equally strong. Even the all-rounders’ slot is covered with Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.

X Factor

David Warner is the one to watch out for. David Warner earlier in this year became the first batsman in this year’s Indian Premier League to score 500 runs in four consecutive IPL seasons. Riding on the back of a phenomenal IPL, if Warner can replicate his form in England then Australia will have the edge over all the other teams.

Australia squad: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Match Schedule

June 2: Australia v New Zealand

June 5: Australia v Bangladesh

June 10: England v Australia

