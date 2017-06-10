ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia take the ‘Bowling Bar’ challenge to nail yorkers, watch video

Australia have resorted to the “Bowling Bar” challenge so as to perfect the yorker. (Source: Reuters) Australia have resorted to the “Bowling Bar” challenge so as to perfect the yorker. (Source: Reuters)

Australia play England in what will be a crunch fixture for them in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. As Steve Smith stated in media interactions, Australia simply have to beat England to qualify for the semi-final. England are known to possess one of the most formidable batting line-ups in the tournament and in preparation, the Australian bowlers seem to have taken up some interesting training methods.

Cricket.com.au posted a video on their Instagram handle showing the Australian pacers bowling at a metal bar placed just above the ground. “Need to work on your yorker? Try the Bowling Bar Challenge!” read their caption. The “Bowling Bar” is placed 25 cm above the ground and the players aim to pitch the ball underneath it.

Need to work on your yorker? Try the Bowling Bar Challenge! A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Australia had produced an impressive performance with the ball in their most recent match against Bangladesh. They managed to dismiss Bangladesh to a total of 182. Pacers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, alongwith Adam Zampa stifled them for runs before Mitchell Starc swooped in and cleaned up the lower order. Starc almost got a hat-trick and ended up picking four wickets in two overs.

But rains played spoilsport and the match ended up being declared without a result. Australia had made 83/1 inside 16 overs, much higher than the par score at 20 overs. But because they hadn’t batted 20 overs, they weren’t given the full two points. Thus, their chances at qualifying for the semi-finals rests upon the result they get from the match against England.

