ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia rest Glenn Maxwell for warm-up match against Pakistan

Glenn Maxwell had bruised his knee in the first warm-up match that Australia played against Sri Lanka. (Source: File) Glenn Maxwell had bruised his knee in the first warm-up match that Australia played against Sri Lanka. (Source: File)

Australia have decided to rest Glenn Maxwell for their ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match against Pakistan. Maxwell had bruised his knee in the first warm-up match that Australia played against Sri Lanka. He was also dismissed for a golden duck in that match which means he will be going into the tournament without a serious knock to his name in the warm-ups.

Maxwell’s injury is not serious, according to Cricket.com.au, and he is expected to play for Australia in their opener against New Zealand. While he may have not had a serious stint in England so far, he does come into the tournament on the back of a productive campaign in the Indian Premier League. Maxwell was the captain of Kings XI Punjab and scored 310 runs in 14 matches.

Despite the lack of contribution fro Maxwell, Australia didn’t show any sign of rust in their batting lineup. They chased down a target of 319 set by Sri Lanka with two balls and two wickets to spare. Aaron Finch was the star of the show for the 2006 champions, smashing a blistering 137 runs off 109 balls. His innings included 11 fours and six maximums in it. He was also ably assisted by Travis Head who made 85 in 73 balls.

Australia will play their first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against New Zealand on June 2. It will be the second match of the tournament, the first being between hosts England and Bangladesh.

