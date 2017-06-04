ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia comfortable with security provided in London

London was rocked by attacks on Saturday at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market that left seven people dead. (Source: Reuters) London was rocked by attacks on Saturday at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market that left seven people dead. (Source: Reuters)

Cricket Australia clarified that it was satisfied with the security arrangements made for the Australia team that are in England for the ICC Champions Trophy. Questions were raised over the safety of the players after Saturday’s attack on the iconic London Bridge and nearby Borough Market that left seven people dead.

The Oval, where Australia play Bangladesh in their next group stage match, is just a few kilometres away from London Bridge. A board spokesperson said, “The team, support staff and travelling contingent have been accounted for.”

“Our security team is working closely with the ICC and (Local Organising Committee) to ensure the safety and security of our players and support staff is paramount,” said the spokesperson, “At this stage we are comfortable with the level of security being provided to us and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The International Cricket Council also released their statement addressing the safety and security of teams that are in the United Kingdom for the Champions Trophy. “Following last night’s incident all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for,” the ICC said, “We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels.”

The London attacks came only weeks after 23 were killed in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

