ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia can still qualify for the semi-finals, here’s how

Rain played spoil sport during Australia’s clash against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Rain played spoil sport during Australia’s clash against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Australia are left with just one way to make it to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semifinals on Monday – defeating England.

Rain played spoil sport during Australia’s clash against Bangladesh, denying a win for the Steve Smith’s side for the second time in the tournament.

Australia now stand in Group A with just two points from the two matches played. The Steve Smith’s men are left with only one match to seal their destiny – against hosts England. Otherwise they can only count on the linient nature of the tournament which can lead all four teams of the group to the semi-finals.

If Australia do lose the match against the hosts, that’s the end of the road for them. Steve Smith will know where his team stands when other countries in Group A stand above them with more points, connsidering there are two matches still left to play before Australia’s final group match – England against New Zealand on Tuesday, New Zealand vs Bangladesh on Friday.

According to the tournament’s tie-breaker policy, the team with the most wins advance to the next stage,followed by net run rate, head-to-head matches and lastly higher seeded team.

There are in total possible nine scenarios that could play out –

England beat New Zealand and Newzealand pip Bangladesh in return:

This will keep England at the top with four points, with New Zealand ending with three points while Australia remains at two.

England beat New Zealand, who get beaten by Bangladesh later:

England will still remain at the top with four points but instead of New Zealand, it will be Bangladesh on the second position in the group stage.

England beat New Zealand, Bangladesh vs New Zealand ends in tie:

England will be with four points, while the other three teams at three points.

New Zealand beat England as well as Bangladesh:

New Zealand with five points at the top while England and Australia both have two points each.

England lose to New Zealand, who win against Bangladesh:

Both New Zealand and Bangladesh will sit on three points each.

New Zealand beat England, the other match gets washed out:

New Zealand will stand with four points while the other three with three points each.

England vs New Zealand gets washed out, New Zealand beat Bangladesh

England, Bangladesh will both have three points, while Australia and Bangladesh will sit at two points each.

Both matches get washed out

Both England and New Zealand sit with three points, a point more than Australia and Bangladesh at two.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd