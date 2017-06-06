ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We’ve just got to beat England, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith was left disappointed with rain affecting his team’s chances at ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: AP) Steve Smith was left disappointed with rain affecting his team’s chances at ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: AP)

Australia have had a disappointing ICC Champions Trophy after two matches in Group A. Ironically though, they’ve not been able to play the full game in either of the two matches. Rain came calling in their opener against New Zealand which helped them out from a precarious position but heaven’s opened up on Monday too when they looked good to win against Bangladesh.

This leaves Australia with two points and that means they need to beat England in their final group game. Steve Smith acknowledged that it put them in the corner but the equation was clear. “I think it makes the equation pretty simple for us,” Smith said. “We have to beat England and then I think we’re through. I haven’t really read into anything else that’shappened. I guess we’ve just got to beat England,” he added.

In both the games, Australia were batting when rain affected things and the two-time champions were unable to continue. In total, the Steve Smith-led side have played 25 overs. “You know, most of the guys have been playing a lot of cricket, anyway, having been at the IPL and things like that. I think once they get out in the middle, things willjust click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham,” he said.

After terming the bowling effort as one its worst in a long time against New Zealand, Smith lauded the improvement against Bangladesh especially Mitchell Starc who picked up four wickets in nine balls. “I thought all our bowlers were a lot better today. We hit some good areas early on and challenged the defence of Bangladeshi batsmen. Everyone that bowled I thought did a pretty good job today, and it was nice that we were able to turn things around from the way things went in the first game against New Zealand,” said the Australian captain.

Smith rued weather playing spoilsport and affecting their chances in the tournament. “Of course I didn’t want to go off. I was happy to keep batting through the rain. But the umpires are there to make a decision and I think drinks was at the end of that over, which probably didn’t help. If the game had just carried on, perhaps they may have had a different opinion. It’s disappointing not to get a win but can’t do much about the weather and we can’t control that,” he added.

