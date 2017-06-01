ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ahead of New Zealand challenge, David Warner has family time, see pics

Latest News
Ahead of their tournament opener against New Zealand, Australian opener David Warner and his wife Candice along with the two daughters, Ivy Mae and Indi Rae, visited the London Aquarium.

June 2, 2017
David Warner’s family is there with the Australian batsman in London for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Ahead of their tournament opener against New Zealand, Australian opener David Warner and his wife Candice along with the two daughters Ivy and Indi visited London Aquarium. Warner, whose performance with the bat will be crucial for the Steve Smith-led side, took to social media and posted a photo of his wife along with the daughters, who were amazed seeing Penguins.

“Ivy Mae and Indi Rae can’t believe what they are seeing. Penguins woohoo. @candywarner1 loving it as well. Such a great little outing with my family

