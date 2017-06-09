ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Before facing South Africa, MS Dhoni spends time with family; see pic

MS Dhoni spends time with daughter and wife. MS Dhoni spends time with daughter and wife.

While the Indian team is busy with their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign, wives of cricketers aren’t leaving any chance to spend time with them. Recently, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni took to social media and uploaded a picture with daughter Ziva and husband on her Instagram account that was captioned, “Family time !”

Earlier, Sakshi also uploaded a picture of Ziva prior to this meeting.

Dhoni is in England with the Indian team as the Virat Kohli-led side is defending their ICC Champions Trophy title that they won in 2013 edition. The Men in Blue began the proceedings well as they hit the correct notes in their opening match against arch rivals Pakistan. India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method) in a rain-curtailed match.

But their second Group B game against Sri Lanka made it all square after the Lankan lions defeated India by 7 wickets after chasing down 322 runs. Kohli’s men will now play South Africa on Sunday in a virtual qualifier as the winner of this match will march in the semi-finals while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

Presently, all the four teams in Group B (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa) have won and lost a game apiece and have 2 points each in the points table. India though are placed at the top of the table for now due to their run-rate.

From Group A, it is England who have already registered a berth in the semi-final and they will now play Australia in the last group match on Saturday.

