ICC Champions Trophy 2017: After ‘pretty flat spot’, John Hastings hopeful for better outings

With Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the Australian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, John Hastings is the forgotten pacer.

Hashtings had an unexpected non-inclusion in the ODI series squad against New Zealand before he got injured to miss cricket action for the rest of the summers. He remains a probable for Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign.

“Missing out on that New Zealand series was tough to take, no doubt. Then I got injured and missed the rest of the summer. So I was in a pretty flat spot at times during the Big Bash,” Hastings said in an interview.

Australia had a washed-out warm-up match against Pakistan on Monday. After the match, he said, “The early diagnosis for my injury was quite bad and I thought that could have been it, no doubt. But once they got in there and had a look, it wasn’t so bad.”

He called the Australia’s bowling coach David Saker brilliant and said that the coach’s knowledge of English conditions is crucial for them. “Sakes is brilliant. He’s the first to come and tell you what you are doing wrong but also when you are going well,” he said. “There’s also his knowledge of English conditions, and I keep harping on about conditions, but it is really important over here.”

“Some days it can be … swinging around, some days the sun can be out and it’s flat and it doesn’t do anything,” he added. “You have to know what to expect and he has been a big part of that.”

Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign starts against New Zealand on June 2.

