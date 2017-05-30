ICC Champions Trophy 2017: After injury the first thing that crossed my mind was not being able to represent Australia, says Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is hoping to make the most of his opportunities. Chris Lynn is hoping to make the most of his opportunities.

Australian opener Chris Lynn has claimed that the injury he suffered in the IPL led to a fear that he may miss out on the Champions Trophy in England.

In an interview with cricket.com.au Chris Lynn said, “It was the first thing that crossed my mind – possibly not being able to represent Australia in this Champions Trophy. But hard work pays off, and now that I’m here I’m hoping to make the most of my opportunities and we’ll see what happens.

“It was a long couple of weeks in India, I really smacked the rehab, so the body’s feeling good and I’m ready to hit the ground running. “The best decision I made was staying over there after the injury – being around the boys and giving myself the best opportunity to get to the Champions Trophy. That’s paid off. “I went out there and scored a few runs which is always a positive; getting back out there and whacking the ball over the fence is what I love doing, so I’m going to try and do that hopefully for Australia over the next three weeks.”, he added.

Recallig his ODI debut, he said,”It was obviously great to make my debut at the Gabba,” Lynn reflected. “I hit a little hurdle with the neck injury, but it was good to get some time in the middle in the IPL – then believe it or not, I hit another hurdle. “I haven’t played Matador Cup for about four years now, so thank you to the selectors for getting me (to the Champions Trophy).

“Obviously (the injuries and rehab is) physically hard on the body, but mentally it’s probably even harder. “Everyone looks forward to that break at the end of the year, but I was really keen to keep playing cricket because I’d missed so much through the year. “It probably won’t be the last injury I have, that’s a challenge sportsmen face, I’ve just had more than most.”, he concluded.

