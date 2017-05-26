ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Aaron Finch, Travis Head lead Australia to win over Sri Lank in warm-up

Aaron Finch scored 137 runs for Australia. (Source: Reuters) Aaron Finch scored 137 runs for Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Nuwan Pradeep got one to go past Aaron Finch’s bat. The ball castled Finch. In came the destructive Glenn Maxwell and Australia wouldn’t have been worried about the chase. After all, one attacking batsman was replacing the other. But Pradeep had other plans, he dismissed Maxwell off the first ball to reduce Australia to 218 for the loss of five wickets in chase of 319-run target.

But, Sri Lanka would not have thought that the batsman at the other end, Travis Head, would steal the victory for Australia in the warm-up game between the two sides before the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Head made an unbeaten 85 and played a brilliant anchor with the tail to guide his team home in thrilling two-wicket win at The Oval. Pat Cummins was the other not out batsman for Australia.

