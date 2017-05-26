ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Aaron Finch slams quickfire hundred against Sri Lanka in warm-up match

Aaron Finch faced just 76 balls for his 100. (Source:AP) Aaron Finch faced just 76 balls for his 100. (Source:AP)

In a ferocious display of batting Austrlian opener Aaron Finch brought his hundred in the warm up match against Sri Lanka on Friday. In his quickfire knock Finch took the bowlers to all parks of the ground. Finch started slowly and played himself in. But soon he understood the nature of the pitch and started to hit boundaries at will. His first boundary of the day, was enough to suggest his intent.

100 for Aaron Finch! Will he be the star of #CT17 for Australia? http://t.co/K5g6su4rM9 pic.twitter.com/9GyHpTtUto — ICC (@ICC) 26 May 2017

He stroked five more boundaries and as many sixes, but seldom ever did he look out of comfort. Finch played some really fluent drives, cuts and pulls and showed no signs of rustiness.

It may be recalled here that earlier, Aaron Finch set a new world record for the highest individual Twenty20 international score as he made a stunning 156 against England

The 26-year-old Victorian faced just 76 balls, including 9 fours and 5 sixes.

