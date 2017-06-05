ICC Champions Trophy 2017: A 10-on-10 performance by India against Pakistan, says Harbhajan Singh

India thrashed Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India thrashed Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh praised India’s overall performance against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. According to him, all the plans were executed to perfection and India dominated their opponent in all departments.

Harbhajan, in his blog for the official website of the International Cricket Council, mentioned that the opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was worth 136 priceless runs which set up a “solid platform” for India. He also praised captain Kohli saying, “True to his nature, Virat Kohli banished the demons of an underwhelming IPL campaign and produced a captain’s knock at number three. His performance was just fantastic.”

According to Harbhajan, Yuvraj stole the show with his brilliant hitting, “The kind of innings he played was simply mind-blowing. That is Yuvi for you. When it comes to ICC tournaments, I doubt I can think of any other player that rises to the occasion as frequently and as brilliantly as Yuvraj. Not only did the left-handed veteran take the pressure off Kohli’s shoulders, but he also entertained the crowd with his unique style of batting. Wow, what a knock that was! No wonder, then, that he was adjudged the player of the match. I can’t stop talking about Yuvraj. To smash a 32-ball 53 in a high pressure game is just classy.”

Harbhajan also wrote about India’s ability to perform under pressure,”India could not have asked for a better opening fixture. Yes, the opposition was Pakistan and pressure was always going to be a huge factor. But the boys performed very well. In fact, it never seemed that India was under any sort of pressure. The boys went out and expressed themselves. It was heartening to see the bowlers complementing the batsmen. To beat Pakistan is a big achievement in itself; and to thrash them by more than 100 runs is just awesome!”

Harbhajan believes if India continues to play this brand of cricket, they will be unstoppable in future. He wrote,”The moment we crossed the 300-run-mark, I was confident that the scales had tilted in our favour. After all, Pakistan’s batting line-up is way too inexperienced. And I was proved right.”

Harbhajan felt that India’s bowlers didn’t give Pakistan any chance to bounce back in the match. “I would also like to congratulate our bowlers. The bowling unit didn’t give Pakistan any chance of fighting their way back into the match. It was the perfect game for India, a 10-on-10 performance. This will surely lift the confidence of the team and help them do better in bigger games over the course of the tournament.” he concluded.

