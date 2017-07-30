ICC calls upon anti-corruption unit to look into allegations of match fixing by Sri Lankan cricketer

The ICC’s anti corruption unit will play a key role in the investigations. The ICC’s anti corruption unit will play a key role in the investigations.

Two senior Sri Lankan cricketers have raised suspicions over a player’s behaviour. Taking note of the concern International Cricket Council (ICC) has already started an investigation, asking its anti-corruption unit to look into the matter. The accused has been reportedly recognized as Sampath Hettiarachchi. Hettiarachchi had apparently attended team meetings during the Zimbabwe tour.

“As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of any such incident, but these investigations are made independently by the ICC anti-corruption unit,” said SLC Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva, as reported by Sunday Times.

De Silva further added, “Sampath Hettiarachchiis employed by the SLC and he is tipped to take over the SLC ‘brain centre’ which we will be commissioned soon. So to familiarise with his duties that he has to perform, he has to attend such meetings and at the same time no one has barred him from attending team meetings if and when necessary.”

It may be recalled here that earlier SriLankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga had said that the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup final was fixed and had demanded a probe.

“I was also in India giving commentaries at the time. When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt,” Arjuna Ranatunga said. “We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final.”

“I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry.”

