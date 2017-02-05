Only Sri Lanka comes to India’s support

With the majority of the International Cricket Council (ICC) board members voting in favour of a rollback of the structure under which India was to get the lion’s share of the revenue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s last ditch efforts to garner support failed.

India managed to get the support of Sri Lanka but it was clear that the majority of the Test nations were not in favour of the Big Three structure.

The two BCCI office bearers — treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary — who travelled to Dubai (the BCCI was represented by the Supreme Court-appointed administrator Vikram Limaye) for the ICC board meeting could not convince the other board members to defer the voting till April. The ICC will now pass the resolution during it’s next Board meeting in April.

According to a BCCI official, India is hopeful of convincing two other members to support them before the resolution is passed during the next ICC Board meeting in April. The Big Three — in which India, Australia and England — were entitled to 27.4 per cent of the total revenue from 2015-2023 cycle with India getting 20.3 percent was proposed in 2014 by the then BCCI president N Srinivasan in 2014.