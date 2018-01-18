ICC Awards 2017 Complete List of Winners

Virat Kohli (R) and Steve Smith dominated ICC Awards. (AP File Photo) Virat Kohli (R) and Steve Smith dominated ICC Awards. (AP File Photo)

Virat Kohli led the list of ICC Awards that were announced on Thursday. The Indian captain was named the Cricketer of the Year, winning him the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for his performances during the ICC cutoff year of September 2016 to October 2017. This is the first time that two Indians have won the award in successive years. R Ashwin won the same award last year.

Kohli dominated the awards by winning the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year as well. He was named in both Test and ODI teams of the year by ICC. In both the teams, he was named captained.

Apart from that, Yuzvendra Chahal was awarded the T20 Performance of the Year. Other Indian cricketers who were awarded were Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, Chesteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit and Kohli are part of the ICC ODI team of the Year while Ashwin, Pujara and Kohli are part of the ICC Test Team of the Year.

ICC Awards Complete List

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year – Steve Smith (Australia)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

ICC Men’s T20I Performance of the Year – Yuzvendra Chahal (6-25 v England for India)

David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year – Marais Erasmus

ICC Spirit of Cricket – Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Fans Moment of the Year – Pakistan stun India to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2017:

Dean Elgar (South Africa), David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (captain) (India), Steve Smith, (Australia), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Ben Stokes (England), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), James Anderson (England)

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2017: David Warner (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (captain) (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa), Ben Stokes (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jasprit Bumrah (India)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd