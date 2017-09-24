Only in Express

ICC anti-corruption unit launches probe in Sri Lanka

The ICC comment comes just 48 hours after over 40 top Sri Lankan cricketers, including captains Dinesh Chandimal and Upul Tharanga, peitioned Sri Lanka Cricket to investigate "baseless allegations" made by former captain Pramodya Wickramasinghe.

September 24, 2017
The ICC has now publicly established that ACU officers have recently visited Sri Lanka in relation to an investigation.
The ICC, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that it has opened an investigation in Sri Lanka into corruption allegations. According to Cricinfo, over 40 top cricketers had petitioned Sri Lanka Cricket to launch an inquiry into alleged corruption in the sport in the country and ICC’s statement came less than 48 hours after the submission of the petition.

According to Cricinfo, Sri Lanka Cricket had received the letter that was signed by national players including captains Dinesh Chandimal and Upul Tharanga urging the board to probe the “baseless allegations” the players claim were made by former cricketer and selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe. While the board did not confirm the launch of a board and merely conveyed the players’ dismay of having their integrity questioned, the ICC has now publicly established that ACU officers have recently visited Sri Lanka in relation to an investigation.

“The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit works to uphold integrity in cricket and this includes conducting investigations where there are reasonable grounds to do so,” said the ICC in an official release it put out on its website, “There is currently an ACU investigation underway in Sri Lanka. Naturally, as part of this, we are talking to a number of people.”

Pramodya Wickramasinghe had alleged that there was foul play during the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe held in July at Suriyawewa, which Zimbabwe won on Duckworth-Lewis method. And while some present cricketers claim Wickramasinghe made wild allegations against them, Wickramasinghe himself has more recently suggested that he was only making note of allegations that were already in circulation.

Nevertheless, Wickramasinghe has been cast as the source of these allegations. SLC said the players had expressed “profound shock and displeasure at a former national cricketer and selector making such serious allegations,” and that SLC should “initiate an immediate inquiry by summoning Wickramasinghe in fairness to their good names that have been slandered by such diabolic allegations.”

