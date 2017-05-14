ICC announces Champions Trophy prize money, winners to bag $2.2 million

ICC Champions Trophy begins on June 1 at The Oval. (Source: ICC) ICC Champions Trophy begins on June 1 at The Oval. (Source: ICC)

The ICC has announced the prize money for the upcoming Champions Trophy on Sunday. The winning side is all set to take home cheque of $2.2 million while the runners-up will bag $1.1 million.

The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June carries a total prize money of $4.5 million.

The eighth edition of the tournament has seen an increase of $500,000 in prize money from the 2013 edition, which too was played at the three venues being used this time – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Edgbaston and The Oval.

The runner-up of the tournament will get a cheque of $1.1 million, while the other two semifinalists will earn $450,000 each. Teams finishing third in each group will take home $90,000 each, while the teams finishing last in each group will get $60,000 each.

