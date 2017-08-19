ICC allows concussion substitutes for upcoming Sheffield Shield tournament

Presently, the rules allow the fit player to only field and not bat or bowl. (Source: AP) Presently, the rules allow the fit player to only field and not bat or bowl. (Source: AP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday has agreed to allow concussion substitutes in the upcoming season of Sheffield Shield tournament. This would allow the injured player to be substituted by a fit player who can also bat or bowl.

Presently, the rules allow the fit player to only field and not bat or bowl. Cricket Australia had been calling for it for the past couple of years. Batsman Phil Hughes in 2014 died after being struck on the head during a Sheffield Shield game.

“Cricket Australia has been a strong advocate for concussion substitutes and we have successfully introduced this into our other competitions,” a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph. “We look forward to formalising the introduction of this rule into the Sheffield Shield ahead of this season,” he added.

Earlier, David Warner was struck on the neck by a bouncer bowled by teammate Josh Hazelwood during an intra-squad practice match on Tuesday.

Fellow teammate Pat Cummins spoke about the incident to reporters and said,”It’s good that Davey’s fine,” and added, He’s a little bit stiff and sore, but just speaking to him then, he’s all fine. It’s only a practice match so he might or might not be out there tomorrow but he seems to be in pretty good shape.”

