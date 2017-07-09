Ian Chappell compares Cricket Australia’s methods to Donald Trump’s leadership

Former Australian great Ian Chappell has compared Cricket Australia’s handling of the on-going pay dispute to the leadership style of United States President Donald Trump. The dispute which has been going on for many a years has reached a tricky stage where the players are now unemployed after being out of contract from June 30. With players not on Cricket Australia payroll, they can play for independent leagues and Australia A players have pulled out of touring South Africa.

