IAAF to look into 2014 world indoors for Russian doping

The IAAF says it may reanalyze Russian doping samples from the 2014 world indoor track championships.

Messages between then-Moscow laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov and Sports Ministry official Alexei Velikodny, released on Friday as part of World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren’s report into Russian doping, show eight athletes gave suspicious samples the week before they were to travel to the competition in Sopot, Poland.

All were given “save” orders by Velikodny – the command which meant a suspicious sample should be recorded as clean. Rodchenkov, however, responded that some cases would have to be reported positive.

It is not clear if any of the athletes were eventually suspended.

The IAAF says it will reanalyze “where we have samples from the relevant period.”