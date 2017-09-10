I wouldn’t trade this squad for the world, says West Indies captain Jason Holder

Jason Holder feels that except Darren Bravo and Chris Gayle, no other player is interested to play Test matches. (Source: AP) Jason Holder feels that except Darren Bravo and Chris Gayle, no other player is interested to play Test matches. (Source: AP)

Jason Holder has expressed his opinion on big guns to join the West Indies Test team, saying, “we have the best of the lot right now.” In the past few months, Cricket West Indies were considering senior players’ selection in the Test team, who are playing in various T20 leagues, and gave permission to those, ahead of series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. The list of players includes Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

On the other hand, West Indies captain, Jason Holder said that except Bravo and Gayle, he didn’t think if any other player is interested to play Test matches. “Darren Bravo is a guy who has done well for us in the recent past. But apart from Darren I don’t think there’s anybody else who’s interested in playing Test cricket that we can really call upon or the so-called big names people are looking for.”, Holder said.

He added: “Chris has probably hinted that he would like to play if he’s fit enough. He’s always said he would like to play. I spoke to him a while back. We would love to have a guy like Chris in our side. He brings a lot. But apart from those two players I don’t think there’s anybody else we can really look to.”

Bravo’s return is almost certain as Kyle Hope failed to show his form with the bat. But captain Jason Holder also said that he is proud of his young players and won’t be willing to make too many changes in the Test side.

“I think we’ve got the best of the lot [playing] right now. I’m really, really happy with this squad to be honest. I enjoy playing cricket with this squad and I enjoy leading this squad. I wouldn’t trade this squad for the world.” the West Indies captain said.

After a 2-1 series loss, Holder praised his team for showing a fighting spirit in the Test series, but feels they need to work hard

“I’m extremely proud, can’t really fault the guys for effort. We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement, still got a long way to go before we can get consistent performances. That said, not a bad tour of England, could have been better, obviously, but I’m still very proud.

“The credit must go to the bowlers. After the Headingley Test match we asked for another big effort. The way we came out here first innings and bowled, I think at the start of the match if you said we’d have got England for 190, we’d have taken that.”, Holder concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd