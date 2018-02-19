I would love to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018: Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is willing to captain the KKR side. Chris Lynn is willing to captain the KKR side.

Australian opener Chris Lynn would love to captain his IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is quite excited about the idea. KKR are without the services of former skipper Gautam Gambhir after failing to retain him in the auctions held in January this year. Since then, speculations have been rife about who should be leading the franchise. While the management is yet to announce a candidate, coach Jacques Kallis had recently hinted that Lynn could be one of the players to lead the side.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, Lynn was asked whether he was open to captaining the IPL side, to which he said, “I’d love to, I’d jump at the opportunity.”

“We’ve got a really good group at Kolkata. The coaching staff, Simon Katich, Jacques Kallis, Heath Streak … I can relate (easily to) them. But there’s a couple of boys that have been in the IPL for 10 years so you can’t ignore their experience, especially in their own backyard,” he added. “I’m still learning the game over there but if given the nod then I’d jump at the chance,” Lynn further added.

Reflecting on the IPL auction of 2018 where he was sold at a huge sum of Rs 9.8 crore, the 27-year-old said, “I was actually padding up before the last Big Bash game and ‘Hopesy’ (Heat assistant coach James Hopes) had his phone out. Brendon McCullum came out … You sort of pause for five minutes. The heart rate went up a few beats but it’s pretty cool seeing that.

“I’ve got to put the runs on the board because there is that added pressure now with that price that comes with it,” he concluded.

