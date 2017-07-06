I would like to think that Cricket Australia and ACA can come up with a compromise, says Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie has experience of coaching Adelaide Strikers in the T20 Big Bash League and five years with Yorkshire. (File photo) Jason Gillespie has experience of coaching Adelaide Strikers in the T20 Big Bash League and five years with Yorkshire. (File photo)

Jason Gillespie has appealed for cricket’s bitter pay dispute to be sorted out urgently as Australia A’s tour of South Africa hangs in the balance.

“At this stage, I genuinely don’t know if we are going,” Gillespie said and added, “I would like to think the two sides can get together and we can get on that plane and go to South Africa.

“Everyone wants to represent their country, we’re hearing they are talking this week and the players have shown their good faith to prepare as if they are going on tour. “I’d like to think that Cricket Australia and the ACA can come up with a compromise, if you will, and we can get cracking on this tour. But all we can do now is wait and, as a coaching staff, help these lads prepare for the tour. We have to train as normal. It’s business as usual right now.”

Gillespie also dismissed fears players aren’t truly valued as key stakeholders by Cricket Australia. “Cricket Australia do believe that players are partners in the game,” he said and added, “To be truthful, I am on the outside, I haven’t had any involvement in this and it’s not nice to see, but I’m really confident that things can be sorted out.”

“Everyone has the game’s best interests at heart. I certainly don’t see it (a boycott) getting to that point, I’m sure they will come to an agreement and we can put this behind us.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd