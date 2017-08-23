I would like to bowl a match-winning spell against Australia: Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is confident that his team can put up a good show against Australia. (Source: File) Taskin Ahmed is confident that his team can put up a good show against Australia. (Source: File)

Young Bangladesh pace bowler, Taskin Ahmed is confident that his team can put up a good show against Australia and has backed pacer Mustafizur Rahman to deliver a good performance. Takin also spoke about how in his brief Test career he has faced testing times and wants to do well against Australia.

Speaking to the media, Ahmed said, “We always expect a lot from Mustafizur and he fulfils the expectations. Maybe he didn’t do all that well in the recent matches, however, it happens to the best of pacemen in world cricket; they also struggle in one or two matches.We are not thinking about this. I hope he makes a comeback. Besides Mustafizur, (Shafiul and I) also have the responsibility to do something good against Australia. They are one of the world’s best teams. But we know the (home) wickets better than them. We are familiar with everything.” If I get an opportunity, I will like to bowl a match-winning spell.

Speaking on his bowling, Taskin said, “If I get an opportunity, I will like to bowl a match-winning spell. I don’t say that match-winning spell means taking five to seven wickets. I will like to bowl some good overs instead of that. As like, our spinners may take seven wickets and in the middle, I may pick two wickets. I really want to do something … that will help the team.”

Taking has recently started playing all the formats. Commenting on the experience and the learning curve, he said, “Having played four Tests, I think this format is hard,” he said. “Previously I only played ODIs and T20Is. In the longer version, you have to play according to plan. Change of pace is required. In Tests, you have to take each session as it comes. In ODIs and T20Is, one or two good spells are enough to end the game. But in Tests, you have to bowl seven or eight spells.”

“It is not that easy. I really enjoyed bowling in New Zealand, not so much in Sri Lanka. And I haven’t played a single Test at home. I think I need to have patience. I hope I’ll do something good going forward.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd