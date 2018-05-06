I worry about Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft daily, says Darren Lehmann

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann worries about banned trio everyday. (Source: AP) Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann worries about banned trio everyday. (Source: AP)

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann said that he worries about the banned trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft everyday and hopes they come back and play for the country again.

Speaking to Radio FIVEaa on Friday, Lehmann said, “They are all good young men, I feel for the three players especially, they’re fantastic and I worry about them day-in, day-out. I hope they come back and play for Australia because they’re fantastic young men and they’ve paid the price.”

“For me Australian cricket is the most important thing and hopefully everyone can get back and play the right type of cricket that makes everyone respect and enjoy the Australian cricket team again. It’s been a tough six weeks for myself, but I put myself in David Warner’s shoes, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith… they’ve been to hell and back, haven’t they? Hopefully, everyone forgives them. I’m sure they will. They’re bloody good human beings and I love them dearly.”

“I speak to them quite a lot. It’s a case of keeping in contact because I worry about them. They’re going okay,” he added.

Talking about the current Australian team that Justin Langer inherited, Lehmann told cricket.com.au, “He (Langer) has got a really good group of players and they’ll play in an exciting way, and I’m really looking forward to watching them do that,” Lehmann said. “They’re a great bunch of blokes, all of them. I loved them and, and JL will love working with them. They all bring different attributes, but they are all such good professional athletes and as he’ll already know they’re so much fitter and stronger than any players from our era.

“They’ve got a great work ethic, they train bloody hard to get better and he’ll just need to keep teaching them the game of cricket, that’s the one area that all of us always need to improve on. We just have to get behind them as a nation, support the new coach and captains, but also support those guys that aren’t playing as well.

