I will try to get to a hundred next time, and celebrate with two bats as swords: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja who chipped in with both bat and ball in India’s 2-1 series win over Australia was a relieved man at the end of the long home stretch. He was looked at as the second spinner in the side but the perception has now changed, especially after his efforts in the four-Test rubber.

“Very good to be the No. 1 Test bowler,” said Ravindra Jadeja, the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series and the best bowler in the format. It just wasn’t with the ball – where he picked 23 wickets – but with the bat too. Jadeja’s crucial knocks lower down the order, with the tail, helped India push the score and changed the context of the game. His recent fifty and the partnership with Wriddhiman Saha gave India the much needed momentum, and lead.

“And being part of this champion Test side. When I batted, I was thinking to take my time and then Matthew Wade chirped from behind. That motivated me. If I can respond to him with runs, it will be great. Coaches and captain have been telling me I have the skill to bat long. I developed as a player overall,” said Jadeja.

Jadeja, who has been on the receiving of a lot of a criticism, was happy to respond with a stellar domestic season. The left-armer was more than pleased to “maintain pressure from both ends” with off-spinner R Ashwin. He also revealed that some time ago he was not looked at as a Test bowler.

“Some time ago people didn’t consider me a Test bowler. This season is a good response to them. Ashwin and I maintain pressure from both ends. The variation of offspinner and left-arm spinner also works well. Hopefully we can continue this outside India too. I will try to get to a hundred next time, and celebrate with two bats as swords.”

