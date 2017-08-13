I will take extra initiative to lead bowling attack from the front, says Josh Hazelwood

Josh Hzalewood will have responsibility of leading the pace attack in absence of Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson. (Source: AP) Josh Hzalewood will have responsibility of leading the pace attack in absence of Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson. (Source: AP)

Australia are all set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series beginning at the end of this month and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has insisted that the playing XI would certainly consist of only two quicker bowlers.

“There’s only going to be a couple of quicks in the team and a few spinners (but) as long as we’re working together, I think we’ll be okay,” Hazlewood.

Australia are without the services of injured fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson and talking about his own role, Hazlewood said that he would be leading the bowling attack and take the initiative of leading from the front.

“I see myself as a leader amongst the group now. The team’s changed a lot since I first came in, and I’ve gone from a junior player to a senior player, so I try to take that extra initiative to lead from the front,” he said.

Mentioning about Bangladesh’s ability, the right-arm fast bowler labelled them as ‘world-class team’. “They’re a world-class team,” Hazlewood said.

Moreover, Hazelweood added that Australia can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly. “They had some pretty good showings in that Champion’s Trophy tournament and their Test cricket at home has been pretty good. We can’t take them lightly, that’s for sure,” said Hazlewood. The series is set to begin from August 27 in Mirpur.

Australia Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Wade

