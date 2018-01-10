I will speak to Steve Smith personally and address comments on my training: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is eyeing the number six spot in Australia squad. (Source: Reuters) Glenn Maxwell is eyeing the number six spot in Australia squad. (Source: Reuters)

After being omitted from the Australian ODI squad all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed his intentions of sitting down with his skipper to clear the air over Smith’s comments that Maxwell needs to train more smartly. Earlier, Steve Smith had brazenly suggested that Maxwell needs a better training regime when he said, “Just looking at the way he trains, I think he could train a little bit smarter.”

“If he keeps his head switched on and trains really well and focuses on basic things probably more than the expansive things then I think that will help him have his consistency,” Smith had added.

Responding to Smith’s statement, 29-year-old Maxwell said, “I’ll address those comments with Steven personally, I’ll have a chat with him. I know what it’s like to say things in the media. I’m sure there were only good intentions behind it. He’s only trying to get the best out of me as the Australian skipper.”

“There’s not much you can say. I’ve got to listen to him and I’ll be doing my best to get on his right side and do everything I can to play for Australia,” Maxwell added.

Meanwhile, Australia’s T20I assistant coach Ricky Ponting has backed Maxwell to succeed and believes that the maverick all-rounder is the best option to replace injured Chris Lynn in the ODI squad.

